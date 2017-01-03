Analysis: Islamic State claims historically high number of suicide attacks in 2016
The Islamic State's Amaq News Agency claims that the so-called caliphate carried out at least 1,141 "martyrdom operations" in Iraq, Syria and Libya in 2016. The overwhelming majority of these, 1,112 in all, were launched in Iraq and Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|124
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC