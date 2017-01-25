Alleged French IS recruiter charged after 4 years in Syria
" A 23-year-old French man whom international authorities allege was a leading recruiter for the Islamic State group has been arrested and given preliminary terrorism charges in France. Guiavarch was handed preliminary charges Saturday of association with terrorist criminals and financing terrorism, said the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named giving details about an ongoing investigation.
