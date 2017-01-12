Afghanistan: UN condemns latest terrorist attacks against civilians and diplomats

New York, Jan 11 : The United Nations has condemned yesterday's terrorist attacks near the Parliament in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, and the residence of the Provincial Governor of Kandahar, calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. [NK World] The UN mission in the country said that the attacks killed more than 40 people, mainly civilians and including five diplomats from the United Arab Emirates .

