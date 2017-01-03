A suspected terrorist and drug trafficker just became Venezuela's Vice President
Tareck El Aissami shows the fake passport with which Salvadorean Francisco Chavez Abarca used to enter the country, as President Nicolas Maduro stands in the background. people are starving, healthcare is non-existent, electricity is scarce, and vigilante justice is becoming a norm - a suspected terrorist is one heartbeat away from the highest office in the land.
