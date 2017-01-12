9 Daesh terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A total of nine Daesh terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria over the last 24 hours as part of the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish military said Sunday, Anadolu reported. Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorist in question was either killed or captured.
