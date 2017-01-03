4 killed in Jerusalem vehicle attack; official says it's an act of terror
A truck plowed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four people and injuring at least 13, Israel's emergency services said Sunday. Three of the four killed were female soldiers, Israeli Education Minister Neftali Bennett said.
