3 killed, 20 hurt after car strikes pedestrians in Melbourne
A man deliberately drove into a street crowded with pedestrians in Australia's second-largest city on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring 20 others, police said. Officials said the incident had no links to terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|9 hr
|swampmudd
|33
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo...
|Jan 17
|George
|2
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Sonja Biserko
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC