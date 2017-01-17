3 killed, 20 hurt after car strikes p...

3 killed, 20 hurt after car strikes pedestrians in Melbourne

A man deliberately drove into a street crowded with pedestrians in Australia's second-largest city on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring 20 others, police said. Officials said the incident had no links to terrorism.

