25 killed, 50 injured in market blast...

25 killed, 50 injured in market blast in Pakistan's Kurram agency

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Pakistani security officials and local residents gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a vegetable market in Parachinar city, the capital of Kurram city on the Afghan border on January 21, 2017. Photo - AFP Pakistani security officials and local residents gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a vegetable market in Parachinar city, the capital of Kurram city on the Afghan border on January 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America 6 hr gawd 1
News Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea... Fri swampmudd 33
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Thu Cordwainer Trout 32
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo... Jan 17 George 2
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Sonja Biserko 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC