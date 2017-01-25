25 killed, 50 injured in market blast in Pakistan's Kurram agency

Pakistani security officials and local residents gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a vegetable market in Parachinar city, the capital of Kurram city on the Afghan border on January 21, 2017. Photo - AFP Pakistani security officials and local residents gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a vegetable market in Parachinar city, the capital of Kurram city on the Afghan border on January 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.