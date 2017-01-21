2 terrorist suspects blow themselves ...

2 terrorist suspects blow themselves up in Saudi police raid

17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi authorities say two men suspected of plotting terrorist attacks killed themselves using explosive belts during a police raid in the west of the kingdom. The Interior Ministry said in a statement carried on the official Saudi Press Agency that the suspects blew themselves up Saturday in the city of Jiddah after an exchange of fire with security forces seeking their arrest.

Chicago, IL

