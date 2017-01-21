2 terrorist suspects blow themselves up in Saudi police raid
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi authorities say two men suspected of plotting terrorist attacks killed themselves using explosive belts during a police raid in the west of the kingdom. The Interior Ministry said in a statement carried on the official Saudi Press Agency that the suspects blew themselves up Saturday in the city of Jiddah after an exchange of fire with security forces seeking their arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|10 hr
|gawd
|1
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|Fri
|swampmudd
|33
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo...
|Jan 17
|George
|2
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Sonja Biserko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC