10 Things to Know for Today

Alexandre Bissonnette is escorted to a van after appearing in court for Sunday's deadly shooting at a mosque, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Quebec City. The French Canadian suspect known for his far-right, nationalist views was charged Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in the shooting rampage at the Quebec City mosque that Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism again Muslims.

