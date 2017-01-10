10 Things to Know for Today

10 Things to Know for Today

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Alexandre Bissonnette is escorted to a van after appearing in court for Sunday's deadly shooting at a mosque, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Quebec City. The French Canadian suspect known for his far-right, nationalist views was charged Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in the shooting rampage at the Quebec City mosque that Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism again Muslims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa... 14 hr values eh 1
News Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson... 14 hr values eh 1
News Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m... 21 hr USA Today 1
News Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A... 22 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Mon Flash 25
News Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c... Sat ashamed of trump 1
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America Jan 22 As I see it 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,432,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC