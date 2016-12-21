UK police 'adjust' New Year plans following Berlin and Nice terror lorry attacks

Armed police will join around 3,000 officers on the streets of London on Saturday as hundreds of thousands of people flock to watch the mayor's firework display Terrorist lorry attacks on crowds in Nice and Berlin this year forced UK police to "adjust" plans for protecting New Year's revellers, a senior officer said. Armed police will join around 3,000 officers on the streets of the capital on Saturday as hundreds of thousands of people flock to watch the Mayor's firework display.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.