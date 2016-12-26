UK escapes another year without mass-killing terror plot
Despite the constant 'when-not-if' warnings about a terrorist spectacular, Britain has made it through an eleventh consecutive year without one. Of course, there was a terrorist attack in the UK this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|1 hr
|coyote505
|40
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|9 hr
|Mkz6
|2
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Mon
|Adolph Trumpler
|206
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC