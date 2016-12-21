Two Malegaon blasts accused no more but falsely shown "alive", claims suspended ATS cop19 min ago
Mumbai, Dec 30: In a sensational claim, a suspended Maharashtra ATS officer has told a Solapur court that two of the absconding accused in 2008 Malegaon blasts case are in fact dead but falsely shown as "alive" by high ranking police officers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the allegation by Anti-Terrorism Squad's former senior inspector Mehmood Mujawar as "quite serious" and said the government will look into the matter.
