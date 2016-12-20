Turkey, Russia discussing Syria cease-fire
Turkey and Russia are discussing a broader Syrian cease-fire after brokering the deal that evacuated rebel-held eastern Aleppo, Syrian opposition factions said Wednesday, but a number of rebel groups say they won't agree to anything until they get more details. All previous attempts at enforcing a nationwide cease-fire in Syria have failed.
