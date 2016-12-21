Turkey arrests 1,656 social media users since summer
Turkish authorities have formally arrested 1,656 people in the past six months for allegedly supporting terrorist organizations or insulting officials on social media, and are investigating at least 10,000 others, the Interior Ministry said Saturday. In a statement it said legal action had been taken against 3,710 people identified by police.
