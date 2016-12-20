Train attack suspect confesses after revelations in academic journal

The alleged ISIS terrorist charged with launching a gun attack on a high-speed train last year that was thwarted by three Americans has finally started cooperating with French authorities, a source close to the investigation tells CNN. Ayoub el-Khazzani, an alleged Moroccan ISIS recruit, was taken into custody after being restrained by a vacationing US airman, a US National Guardsman and their friend on a Thalys train traveling between Amsterdam and Paris on August 21, 2015.

