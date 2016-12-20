Thomas: West must fight back against ...

Thomas: West must fight back against terrorists

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Recent terrorist attacks in Ankara, Turkey, and Berlin, Germany, add to a growing list of incidents that are becoming increasingly difficult to remember. Does one begin the list with the plane hijackings in the '60s and '70s, or the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993, or the USS Cole attack in 2000, or the second World Trade Center attack in 2001, or Fort Hood, San Bernardino, Orlando, Paris or Nice? And that's not all of them, nor will it be the end of them, if we don't have a better response.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) 1 hr Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 3 hr Trump your President 124
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Tue Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Tue Mkz6 2
Child hears voice of parents for first time. Dec 22 misbehaved 1
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,307

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC