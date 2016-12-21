The trial took place at the Old Bailey
The uncle of a jihadi fighter is facing jail after infiltrating Syria-bound aid convoys to smuggle A 4,500 to help his nephew buy a gun. Syed Hoque was found guilty of two charges of funding terrorism while his "fixer" Mashoud Miah was convicted on one count by a majority following a trial at the Old Bailey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Dec 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel 'gagged reports' Sotloff was its citizen (Apr '15)
|Dec 14
|Yidfellas v USA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC