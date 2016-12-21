The Latest: Putin offers condolences over Berlin attack
Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering condolences to the families of the victims of the Berlin terror attack and calling for closer co-operation in fighting terrorism. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Monday's attack on a busy Christmas market, which killed 12 and injured 56 others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Dec 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel 'gagged reports' Sotloff was its citizen (Apr '15)
|Dec 14
|Yidfellas v USA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC