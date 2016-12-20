The Latest: More buses take residents out of Syria's Aleppo
The Latest on the development in the Syrian civil war and the aftermath of the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey : The International Committee of the Red Cross says 10 more buses have arrived to the west Aleppo countryside in northern Syria evacuating residents from the opposition's last foothold in eastern Aleppo. The ICRC says 25,000 people have been bused out of east Aleppo since rebels effectively surrendered the area under an Ankara- and Moscow-brokered deal.
