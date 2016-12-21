The Latest: In video, Amri pledges allegiance to IS group
Following the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Italy is strengthening security measures for areas where crowds are expected fo... . Italian soldiers patrol next to Milan's gothic cathedral, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
