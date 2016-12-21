Syrian rebels accused of executing 21 civilians
Syrian authorities have accused rebel fighters of executing 21 civilians, including women and children, at close range as they left Aleppo last week, according to state media reports. The head of Aleppo's forensic unit Zaher Hajjo told SANA that "21 corpses of civilian victims, including five children and four women, killed by terrorist groups" were examined.
