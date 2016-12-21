Suspicious fumes at Florida home leads to FBI-assisted probe

This December 2016 photo provided by the Pasco Sheriff's Office shows Sherif Elganainy. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, it's assisting a Tampa Bay area law enforcement agency in the potential terrorism activity of Elganainy, who was arrested after his father was taken to a hospital due to suspicious fumes in the family home.

