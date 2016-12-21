Research Suggests Anxiety Over Terror...

Research Suggests Anxiety Over Terrorism Helped Trump Win

14 hrs ago Read more: Psychology Today

A recent study, whose results were presented this year at the annual meeting of the American Psychological Association in Denver, Colorado-which is currently under peer-review-showed that when individuals were made to think about death, their support for Donald Trump increased, regardless of their party affiliation and whether or not they had an overall negative attitude towards Trump. These findings imply that the recent terror attacks in San Bernardino and Orlando, which undoubtedly aroused existential anxiety, may have played an essential role in Trump's mind-boggling ascent from Reality TV to the most powerful office in the world.

