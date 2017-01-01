Progress made in terror fight
Xinjiang: A terrorist attack that left five dead in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region has come at the end of a year in which China has made significant progress in combating terrorism, a security analyst has said. Three attackers slashed people with knives and detonated an explosive device after driving up to the party committee of Moyu county, in the southern Hotan prefecture, at 4.50pm on Wednesday.
