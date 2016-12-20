Police, other agencies ramp up security for Rose Parade
Acknowledging they have learned valuable lessons from this year's terrorist attack in Brussels, authorities said Wednesday they are tightening security at the 128th annual Rose Parade with sturdier barricades and more checkpoints to control cars, as well as numerous other measures, including some they aren't disclosing. More than 1,000 police officers, including many in plainclothes, and dozens of bomb-sniffing dogs will work the 5 A1 2-mile parade route, Pasadena police Chief Phillip Sanchez told reporters at City Hall.
