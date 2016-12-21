Opposition groups: Syrian ceasefire violations could put truce in jeopardy
Syria's fledgling ceasefire could be in jeopardy "if the regime continues its violations," a consortium of Syrian rebel groups warned Saturday. The warning comes a day after two opposition groups, the Syrian National Coalition and Syria's High Negotiations Committee, claimed that the truce was violated more than 30 times in the first 24 hours of its coming into force.
