Oman Joins Saudi-led Islamic Military...

Oman Joins Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Oman said it joined the coalition "within the context of the importance to achieve peace, security and stability in regions dominated by armed terrorist violence." The purpose of the coalition of over 30 countries still remains unclear a year after its founding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 16 hr Le Jimbo 124
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) 22 hr Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Tue Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
Child hears voice of parents for first time. Dec 22 misbehaved 1
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,212 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,482

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC