Oman Joins Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance
Oman said it joined the coalition "within the context of the importance to achieve peace, security and stability in regions dominated by armed terrorist violence." The purpose of the coalition of over 30 countries still remains unclear a year after its founding.
