Officials: US, Russian military talks quietly proving useful
Russian talks on their separate fights against the Islamic State group are improving and becoming more frequent, American officials said, with each side trading information in real time and even outlining some of their strategic objectives in the months ahead. The progress dispels the notion that ties between the former Cold War foes are "frozen."
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|2
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|6 hr
|Retribution
|33
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Mon
|Adolph Trumpler
|206
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
