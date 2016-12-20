No perfect shield against vehicle attacks, terrorism experts warn
Even the best-laid security plans cannot protect an open-air event against the lethal potency of a truck attack like those carried out in Berlin and Nice, experts say. The sheer scope of places, demonstrations and public gatherings needing protection is such that the risk of someone using a moving vehicle as a weapon of terror - as called for by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida - will remain high for years, two senior security experts said.
