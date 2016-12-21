Merkel says Islamist terrorism is big...

Merkel says Islamist terrorism is biggest test for Germany

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses for photographs after the television recording of her annual New Year's speech at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 30, 2016. Islamist terrorism is the biggest test facing Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday in a New Year's address to the nation, and she vowed to introduce laws that improve security after a deadly attack before Christmas in Berlin.

