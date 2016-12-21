Massive support for Otley trucker's appeal for family of German terrorist attack victim
AN OTLEY trucker has been praised for organising a collection for the family of one of the victims of the Berlin terrorist attack. Lukasz Urban is believed to have been killed by the man who hijacked his lorry and drove it into a Christmas market in the German city on December 19, killing 12 people and injuring 48. Otley driver David Duncan says he set up his gofundme.com crowdfunding page for Mr Urban's family as a way of showing support at "this awful time".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Dec 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel 'gagged reports' Sotloff was its citizen (Apr '15)
|Dec 14
|Yidfellas v USA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC