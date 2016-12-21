Massive support for Otley trucker's appeal for family of German terrorist attack victim

AN OTLEY trucker has been praised for organising a collection for the family of one of the victims of the Berlin terrorist attack. Lukasz Urban is believed to have been killed by the man who hijacked his lorry and drove it into a Christmas market in the German city on December 19, killing 12 people and injuring 48. Otley driver David Duncan says he set up his gofundme.com crowdfunding page for Mr Urban's family as a way of showing support at "this awful time".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.