Kuwait jails Filipina for joining IS jihadists
A Kuwaiti court on Monday sentenced a Filipino woman to 10 years in jail after convicting her of joining the Islamic State jihadist group and plotting attacks. The woman was arrested in August, two months after arriving in the oil-rich Gulf state to work as a domestic helper.
