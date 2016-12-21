Joint Bulletin Expresses Concern About Possible New Year's Eve Attack

A joint bulletin involving multiple intelligence agencies was issued today and expresses concern about possible lone wolf attacks or homegrown violent extremists targeting the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square. The bulletin was put out by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the NYPD, the FDNY, New York State Police and the New York and New Jersey Port Authority Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.