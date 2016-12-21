'It looked like a terrorist attack' -...

'It looked like a terrorist attack' - A505 petrol garage owner...

'It looked like a terrorist attack' - A505 petrol garage owner says it's still open for business after thieves blow up cash machine near Ashwell The owner of a petrol garage between Royston and Baldock where criminals blew up a cash machine just before Christmas has said it is open for business - despite describing the scene as looking like a terrorist attack.

