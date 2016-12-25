Israeli Ministers Approve - Facebook ...

Israeli Ministers Approve - Facebook Law' Against Web Incitement

Read more: News Max

Israeli courts could demand that companies such as Facebook Inc. remove content deemed as incitement, under a bill that that will head for parliamentary approval amid concerns about free speech. The law would give Israel the tools "to have content liable to lead to murder and terror removed immediately," Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said via text message after an Israeli ministerial committee approved the bill Sunday.

Chicago, IL

