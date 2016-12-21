Iraqi Troops Resume Mosul Fight After...

Iraqi Troops Resume Mosul Fight After 2-Week Lull

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Iraqi troops backed by U.S.-led airstrikes pushed deeper into eastern Mosul on Thursday in a multi-pronged assault after a two-week lull in the operation to retake the Islamic State-held city. Elite special forces pushed into the Karama and Quds neighborhoods, while army troops and federal police advanced into nearby Intisar, Salam and Sumor neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Thu Le Jimbo 124
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Thu Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Tue Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
Child hears voice of parents for first time. Dec 22 misbehaved 1
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,604 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,983

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC