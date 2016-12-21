Iraqi Troops Resume Mosul Fight After 2-Week Lull

Iraqi troops backed by U.S.-led airstrikes pushed deeper into eastern Mosul on Thursday in a multi-pronged assault after a two-week lull in the operation to retake the Islamic State-held city. Elite special forces pushed into the Karama and Quds neighborhoods, while army troops and federal police advanced into nearby Intisar, Salam and Sumor neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.