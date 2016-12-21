Interior Ministry: Tunisia Breaks up ...

Interior Ministry: Tunisia Breaks up Militant Cell Near Sousse

Tunisian security forces said on Thursday that they had broken up an al Qaeda-linked militant cell with 10 members that was active near the coastal city of Sousse. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the group had used the Telegram encrypted messaging system to communicate with associates inside and outside Tunisia, and was plotting to carry out "terrorist operations", without giving further details.

