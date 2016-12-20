Indonesia police kill 3 suspected militants, defuse bombs
Indonesian police said three suspected militants who were planning a holiday season suicide bombing were killed in a gunbattle Wednesday on the outskirts of Jakarta in the second imminent attack to be foiled in less than two weeks. A residential neighborhood was evacuated after bombs were found in a house rented by the men.
