India and Bangladesh will jointly fight terrorism9 min ago
Agartala, Dec 31: Bangladesh and India will jointly fight terrorism and armed separatists, former Bangladesh foreign minister and chairperson of the Parliamentary Board of Foreign Affairs Dipu Moni said. "Dhaka will not leave any stones unturned in its capacity to crush religious fundamentalism in the subcontinent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|124
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC