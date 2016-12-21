Hoekstra: Not Surprised Russia has Terror Concerns
Russian investigators are considering terrorism as a possible cause of a Black Sea plane crash that killed 92 people. While defense officials downplayed a possible terror attack early on, the nation's transport minister now says the "entire spectrum" of possibilities in being considered as Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered the prime minister to head up a commission to investigate the crash.
