First Berlin victim a Pole who fought for his life
He was the first victim in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market - a 37-year-old Polish truck driver who was seemingly stabbed and shot to death in the cabin of his truck. One of his colleagues said he was so dedicated to his work and his truck that he could be expected to defend the vehicle "to the end."
