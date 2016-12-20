Farage under fire for linking Jo Cox widower to 'extremists'
Nigel Farage has sparked outrage among Labour politicians after linking the widower of murdered MP Jo Cox to "extremists" hours after the Berlin terrorist attack. The former Ukip leader laid into Brendan Cox after he questioned the right-wing politician's Twitter claim that the atrocity in the German capital was a result of Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to allow migrants into the country.
