End rise in hatred' is Christmas message from husband of murdered MP Jo Cox

THE husband of murdered MP Jo Cox will deliver this year's alternative Christmas message - in which he calls for an end to the "rise of hatred". Brendan Cox will pay tribute to his wife and touch on the "awful year for our family" in the Channel 4 broadcast on December 25. But he will also tell viewers that now is the "moment to reach out to somebody that might disagree with us".

