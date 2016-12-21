Driver was shot dead by Berlin terror...

Driver was shot dead by Berlin terrorist Anis Amri HOURS before...

A Polish truck driver whose body was discovered in his hijacked lorry after the Berlin terror attack died several hours before the attack, it has emerged. A confidential coroner's report revealed that Lukasz Urban died up to three-and-a-half hours before terrorist Anis Amri ploughed into the middle of a large crowd.

