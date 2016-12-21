David Anderson has expressed serious concerns about the upcoming Counter Extremism Bill

Mr Anderson said people who are "miles away" from terrorism could be investigated because of their religion under expected proposals to combat those with vocal or active opposition to fundamental British values. "The difficulty, I think, with the Extremism Bill - which we haven't seen yet, it hasn't actually appeared, although it's twice been announced - is that they want to bring in an element of coercion to this process, and they say that if you are going to engage in extremist activity, then you could be made subject to some coercive measure whereby you might not be able to use social media, or you might be limited in your associations, or in where you can go, and so on.

