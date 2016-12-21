David Anderson has expressed serious concerns about the upcoming Counter Extremism Bill
Mr Anderson said people who are "miles away" from terrorism could be investigated because of their religion under expected proposals to combat those with vocal or active opposition to fundamental British values. "The difficulty, I think, with the Extremism Bill - which we haven't seen yet, it hasn't actually appeared, although it's twice been announced - is that they want to bring in an element of coercion to this process, and they say that if you are going to engage in extremist activity, then you could be made subject to some coercive measure whereby you might not be able to use social media, or you might be limited in your associations, or in where you can go, and so on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|124
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Thu
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC