Damascus water crunch enters third day as regime blames 'terrorist groups' for poisoning supplies
Residents of the Syrian capital were facing their third consecutive day of water shortages on Sunday, with authorities accusing "terrorist groups" of deliberately poisoning water resources. The government cut off water to Damascus on Friday after concerns that rebel groups west of the city had poisoned wells and pipes.
