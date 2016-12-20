China says 4 people shot dead after a...

China says 4 people shot dead after attack in Xinjiang

Four people detonated explosives at a Communist Party office in the far western region of Xinjiang, killing one person and injuring three others, according to local authorities who described it as a terrorist attack. The attackers were then shot dead by police.

