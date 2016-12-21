Charities watchdog warns of 'dangerous and deadly' extremism links
The Charity Commission shared concerns about links between charities and extremism with police and other agencies 630 times in 2015/16, up from 234 in 2013/14 The head of the Charity Commission has warned that extremism is "the most potentially dangerous and deadly" problem faced by organisations after it emerged allegations of links between them and terrorist groups has almost trebled in three years. The watchdog shared concerns about links between charities and extremism with police and other agencies 630 times in 2015/16, up from 234 in 2013/14.
