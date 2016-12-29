Cease-fire deal reached in Syria, raising hopes for peace

Syria and its chief ally Russia reached a cease-fire agreement with Syria's mainstream rebel fighters Thursday, a potential breakthrough in the six-year civil war that has left more than a quarter-million people dead and triggered a refugee crisis across Europe. The nationwide truce, set to begin at midnight local time, was brokered by both Russia and Turkey, which support opposing sides in the war, and was confirmed by a Syrian opposition spokesman, who said most major rebel groups would abide by it.

